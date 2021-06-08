APIX (APIX) Trading Down 14.2% Over Last 7 Days

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. One APIX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0552 or 0.00000172 BTC on exchanges. APIX has a total market capitalization of $6.66 million and approximately $430,933.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, APIX has traded down 14.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00070941 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00026138 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $310.06 or 0.00962721 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,141.24 or 0.09753407 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00050273 BTC.

APIX Coin Profile

APIX (CRYPTO:APIX) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 120,644,138 coins. APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io . APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

Buying and Selling APIX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

