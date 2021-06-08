Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on APEMY. BNP Paribas raised shares of Aperam from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Aperam from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Aperam from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aperam currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.00.

Get Aperam alerts:

OTCMKTS:APEMY opened at $56.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.39. Aperam has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $59.82.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $2.5681 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Aperam’s previous dividend of $2.52. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.24%.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.