Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Sets New 52-Week High at $49.99

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.99 and last traded at $49.72, with a volume of 6590 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.50.

AIRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Apartment Income REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. On average, equities analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.42%.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $110,329.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,118.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,389,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,099,283 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,182,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,706,000 after acquiring an additional 388,228 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,101,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,409,000 after acquiring an additional 286,673 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $223,206,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $186,139,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile (NYSE:AIRC)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

