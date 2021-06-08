Analysts Set WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) PT at $23.00

Shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.40.

WOW has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on WideOpenWest in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Truist raised WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WideOpenWest in a report on Friday, May 14th. Stephens raised WideOpenWest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities raised WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE:WOW traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $17.55. 383,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,415. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.52 and a beta of 2.10. WideOpenWest has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $18.20.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.08%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WideOpenWest will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,627,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,331,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,279,000 after buying an additional 1,330,551 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 755.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after buying an additional 428,045 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,765,000 after buying an additional 381,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 4,305.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 363,007 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

