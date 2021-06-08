Analysts Set The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Target Price at $73.47

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.47.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

NYSE TJX opened at $65.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.90. The company has a market capitalization of $78.81 billion, a PE ratio of 52.68, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $48.73 and a fifty-two week high of $74.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

