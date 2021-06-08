Analysts Set Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Target Price at $11.60

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.60.

SLDB has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

SLDB stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.00. 2,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,387,136. Solid Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $11.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.62.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.13. Research analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,206,685 shares of Solid Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $12,688,438.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 2,608,695 shares of Solid Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,996.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Solid Biosciences by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 13,412,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,171,000 after buying an additional 2,608,695 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Solid Biosciences by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,367,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,304 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its position in Solid Biosciences by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 9,202,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,000 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Solid Biosciences by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,974,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,139 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,276,000. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.