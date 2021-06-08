Analysts Set Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Target Price at $27.40

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.40.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Reliant Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

NASDAQ RBNC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.83. The company had a trading volume of 23,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,321. Reliant Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.88. The company has a market cap of $489.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 26.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

In related news, Director Charles Trimble Beasley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $26,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,005.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBNC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Reliant Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 36.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

