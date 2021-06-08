Analysts Set Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target at $35.20

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CYTK shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $22.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.38. Cytokinetics has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $30.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.03.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 230.55% and a negative return on equity of 213.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $125,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $39,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,046,157 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Cytokinetics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,390,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the first quarter worth about $2,414,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 156,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

