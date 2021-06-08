Analysts Set Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Target Price at $1.42

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.42.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Crew Energy in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from $1.50 to $1.60 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Crew Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of CWEGF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.21. 16,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,093. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.91. Crew Energy has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.27.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

