Analysts Set Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Target Price at $1.42

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.42.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Crew Energy in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from $1.50 to $1.60 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Crew Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of CWEGF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.21. 16,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,093. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.91. Crew Energy has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.27.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

