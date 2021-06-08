Analysts Set Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) PT at $93.25

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.25.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

In other Berkeley Lights news, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 7,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $415,595.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shaun Holt sold 171,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $9,263,597.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 352,428 shares of company stock worth $17,596,803 in the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 55.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Berkeley Lights stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $43.20. The stock had a trading volume of 13,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,643. Berkeley Lights has a 52-week low of $35.51 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion and a PE ratio of -8.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.94.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.76 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 70.27% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Berkeley Lights will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.