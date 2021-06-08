Analysts Set Aareal Bank AG (ETR:ARL) PT at €21.62

Aareal Bank AG (ETR:ARL) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €21.62 ($25.44).

ARL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.60 ($19.53) price target on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Warburg Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get Aareal Bank alerts:

ARL traded up €0.26 ($0.31) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €20.42 ($24.02). The company had a trading volume of 229,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,447. Aareal Bank has a 52 week low of €14.49 ($17.05) and a 52 week high of €25.64 ($30.16). The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €22.95.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Aareal Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aareal Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.