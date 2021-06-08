Analysts Issue Forecasts for Science Applications International Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SAIC)

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Science Applications International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Science Applications International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.40 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.44.

Science Applications International stock opened at $92.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.04. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $68.76 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

In related news, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,467.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 18,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 2.3% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

