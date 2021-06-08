Analysts Expect TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for TripAdvisor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is $0.14. TripAdvisor posted earnings per share of ($0.76) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TripAdvisor will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 78.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.74%. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 55.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRIP shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of TripAdvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.59.

In related news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $62,607.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at $112,504. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in TripAdvisor during the first quarter worth $267,786,000. Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TripAdvisor during the first quarter worth $106,660,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in TripAdvisor by 69.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,744,500 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $201,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,365 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TripAdvisor during the first quarter worth $65,262,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter worth $31,220,000. 71.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRIP traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,688,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,666,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. TripAdvisor has a 12 month low of $17.17 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.41.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

