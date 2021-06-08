Analysts Expect Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to Post $1.68 EPS

Equities analysts expect Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.68 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Teradyne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.84. Teradyne reported earnings per share of $1.33 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full year earnings of $5.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $5.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $6.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Teradyne.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.56.

Shares of NASDAQ TER traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $130.80. 710,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,880,984. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $70.06 and a 1 year high of $147.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.66%.

In other Teradyne news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 18,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $2,015,684.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,834,326.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total transaction of $10,356,537.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,188,018.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,672 shares of company stock valued at $14,488,401. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,119,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,693,000 after acquiring an additional 48,198 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 1,108.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,877,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,086,000 after buying an additional 2,639,056 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 31.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,200,000 after buying an additional 681,938 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Teradyne by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,729,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,363,000 after buying an additional 775,186 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Teradyne by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,677,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,159,000 after buying an additional 97,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

