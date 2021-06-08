Analysts Expect OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Brokerages predict that OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for OptiNose’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the highest is ($0.42). OptiNose posted earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full-year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.66). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OptiNose.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 179.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,275.55%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OPTN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of OptiNose from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of OptiNose from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

OptiNose stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.44. The company had a trading volume of 331,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,544. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.38. OptiNose has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

In other OptiNose news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 9,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $38,004.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,749.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 20,690 shares of company stock valued at $81,105 over the last three months. Insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the 1st quarter worth $184,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 959.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 124,959 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 18,197 shares during the period. 46.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

