Analysts Expect Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) to Announce -$0.44 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) to report earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Liminal BioSciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Liminal BioSciences reported earnings of ($0.86) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($0.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($0.66). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Liminal BioSciences.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.74 million. Liminal BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 457.84% and a negative net margin of 4,581.80%.

Several brokerages have commented on LMNL. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Liminal BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research note on Monday. Finally, Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMNL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Liminal BioSciences by 468.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Liminal BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Liminal BioSciences by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 20,501 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Liminal BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $2,374,000. 0.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Liminal BioSciences stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.79. Liminal BioSciences has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.36.

Liminal BioSciences Company Profile

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

