Analysts Expect JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) to Post $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for JFrog’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that JFrog will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow JFrog.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.77 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

FROG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on JFrog in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on JFrog from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on JFrog from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.30.

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $45.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.38. JFrog has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $95.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -306.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in JFrog by 75.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in JFrog by 3.5% in the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in JFrog by 31.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in JFrog during the fourth quarter worth $20,106,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in JFrog during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 53.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

