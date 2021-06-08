Analysts Anticipate VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.46. VICI Properties reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 88.15%.

VICI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.78.

NYSE VICI opened at $32.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.50. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $32.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 80.49%.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 13,200 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.26 per share, for a total transaction of $373,032.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 114,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,843.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in VICI Properties by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 64,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 22,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in VICI Properties by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 98,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 204,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 38,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

