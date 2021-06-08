Analysts Anticipate Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.53 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) will report sales of $8.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.15 million to $12.90 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $11.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $31.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.60 million to $51.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $36.88 million, with estimates ranging from $14.94 million to $70.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 119.28% and a negative return on equity of 94.73%.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.33. 2,183,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,544,819. The company has a market cap of $210.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.20. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $5.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PIRS. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin protein-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

