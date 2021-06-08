Analysts Anticipate Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2021

Analysts expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Green Dot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.55. Green Dot reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Green Dot had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.07 million.

GDOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.42.

In other Green Dot news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $148,800.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,645.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,228 shares of company stock valued at $662,538. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in Green Dot by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 188,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,495,000 after purchasing an additional 20,933 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Green Dot by 13.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 74.6% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 54,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 23,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,661,000 after buying an additional 9,903 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GDOT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.65. 359,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,884. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4,154.00 and a beta of 0.99. Green Dot has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Dot (GDOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT)

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.