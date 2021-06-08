Analysts Anticipate Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Analysts expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Green Dot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.55. Green Dot reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Green Dot had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.07 million.

GDOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.42.

In other Green Dot news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $148,800.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,645.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,228 shares of company stock valued at $662,538. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in Green Dot by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 188,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,495,000 after purchasing an additional 20,933 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Green Dot by 13.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 74.6% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 54,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 23,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,661,000 after buying an additional 9,903 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GDOT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.65. 359,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,884. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4,154.00 and a beta of 0.99. Green Dot has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

