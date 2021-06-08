Analysts Anticipate Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) to Post $0.96 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) will post $0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. Cognizant Technology Solutions reported earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CTSH has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.82.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,493,952. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $52.50 and a 52 week high of $82.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.13. The firm has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,360 shares of company stock worth $527,076. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 22.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.6% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,943 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,274,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.7% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 52,527 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 15,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.9% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

