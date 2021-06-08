AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) vs. Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Head-To-Head Comparison

AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) and Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

Get AmpliTech Group alerts:

This table compares AmpliTech Group and Lumentum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AmpliTech Group N/A N/A N/A Lumentum 21.60% 21.50% 11.84%

1.8% of AmpliTech Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of Lumentum shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Lumentum shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AmpliTech Group and Lumentum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AmpliTech Group $3.46 million 14.85 -$1.03 million N/A N/A Lumentum $1.68 billion 3.62 $135.50 million $4.48 17.87

Lumentum has higher revenue and earnings than AmpliTech Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for AmpliTech Group and Lumentum, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AmpliTech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Lumentum 0 5 10 1 2.75

Lumentum has a consensus price target of $94.65, indicating a potential upside of 18.23%. Given Lumentum’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lumentum is more favorable than AmpliTech Group.

Summary

Lumentum beats AmpliTech Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AmpliTech Group

Amplitech Group, Inc. designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhance output power and gain in transceiver chains. It also provides specialty microwave block downconverters used as a test device on satellite access point antennas; specialty microwave 1:2 Tx protection switch panels that is used in satellite communication earth stations; desktop/benchtop and compact wideband power amplifiers; and waveguide to coaxial adapters for SATCOM and satellite internet gateway systems. In addition, the company offers cryogenic amplifiers for quantum computing, medical, RF imaging, research and development, space communications, accelerators, radiometry, and telephony applications; and cryogenic and non-cryogenic 4g/5g small cell subsystems for high-speed networks and airline Wi-Fi systems. Further, it provides custom assembly designs and non-recurring engineering services on a project-by-project basis. The company serves aerospace, government, defense, commercial satellite, and wireless industries through sales representatives and distributors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and South Asia. Amplitech Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Bohemia, New York.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc. manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables. It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules. This segment also provides Super Transport Blade, which integrates optical transport functions into a single-slot blade; vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers; directly modulated and electro-absorption modulated lasers; and laser illumination sources for 3D sensing systems. It serves customers in telecommunications, data communications, and consumer and industrial markets. The Commercial Lasers segment offers diode-pumped solid-state, fiber, diode, direct-diode, and gas lasers for use in original equipment manufacturer applications. It serves customers in markets and applications, such as sheet metal processing, general manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, and remote sensing, as well as in precision machining, such as drilling in printed circuit boards, wafer singulation, glass cutting, and solar cell scribing. Lumentum Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for AmpliTech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmpliTech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.