Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,906 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,453 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APH. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,846,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,024,481,000 after purchasing an additional 22,991,845 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 106.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,332,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,143,431,000 after buying an additional 8,925,307 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 104.9% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 12,653,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $835,478,000 after buying an additional 6,476,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $656,404,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 107.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,410,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $356,941,000 after buying an additional 2,807,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Shares of APH stock opened at $68.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.28. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $45.90 and a 52 week high of $69.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,022,082.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,610.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Livingston acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.92 per share, with a total value of $1,318,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,862.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

