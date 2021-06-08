AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.40% of AMERISAFE worth $4,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMSF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 648.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 48,693 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in AMERISAFE by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in AMERISAFE by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 146,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,377,000 after buying an additional 40,116 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 158,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,093,000 after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $63.10 on Tuesday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.90 and a 52 week high of $70.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.35.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $77.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.79 million. On average, analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.29%.

In related news, CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 6,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $431,934.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,488.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew B. Mccray sold 611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $39,733.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,999 shares in the company, valued at $520,174.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,588 shares of company stock worth $873,711 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

