American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 38.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,471 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of American Tower worth $66,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $843,826,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $747,531,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in American Tower by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,160,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $755,506,000 after buying an additional 1,049,547 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in American Tower by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,458,000 after buying an additional 808,943 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,709,879,000 after buying an additional 776,600 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AMT traded down $3.38 on Tuesday, reaching $265.25. The stock had a trading volume of 26,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,886. The stock has a market cap of $120.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.36. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.77%.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,734 shares of company stock valued at $15,758,862. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

