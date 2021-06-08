American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Stake Boosted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of American States Water worth $6,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American States Water by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,056,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $481,522,000 after buying an additional 185,112 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in American States Water by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 929,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American States Water in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,998,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American States Water by 2.2% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 384,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,096 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in American States Water by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,880,000 after purchasing an additional 37,028 shares during the period. 69.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AWR opened at $79.81 on Tuesday. American States Water has a one year low of $69.25 and a one year high of $83.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. American States Water had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $117.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American States Water from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

