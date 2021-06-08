American International Group Inc. Sells 956 Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ATI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,705,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 6,792.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,409,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,931 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,831,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,568,000 after purchasing an additional 966,918 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,228,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $7,795,000.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 15,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $342,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,571 shares in the company, valued at $4,310,347.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,200 shares of company stock valued at $812,000. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

ATI opened at $24.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.91. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $25.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.07.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.41 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 58.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

