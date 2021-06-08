American International Group Inc. Sells 833 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,432 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Matador Resources worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 2,235.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,756,517 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595,667 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 239.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,622,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,650 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,455,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,509,000 after purchasing an additional 861,068 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Matador Resources by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,076,899 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,987,000 after acquiring an additional 440,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Matador Resources by 1,706.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 307,664 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 290,635 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTDR opened at $32.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 4.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.13. Matador Resources has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $266.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.13 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 87.01%. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Siebert Williams Shank raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.13.

In other news, COO Billy E. Goodwin purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,076. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

