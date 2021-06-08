American International Group Inc. Sells 832 Shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FMBI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 297.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 341.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

FMBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler cut First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

Shares of FMBI stock opened at $21.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.34. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $24.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $186.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

First Midwest Bancorp Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.