American International Group Inc. Sells 335 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 658.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group in the first quarter worth $72,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Elissa Y. Ouyang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $26,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,162 shares in the company, valued at $328,496.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gerald A. Simon sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $50,155.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,195.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,261 shares of company stock valued at $128,908. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CWT opened at $56.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.10. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $61.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.78.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $147.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.00 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 46.70%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down from $57.00) on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.33.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

