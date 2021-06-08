American International Group Inc. Sells 1,078 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Livent were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Livent by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Livent by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 153,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Livent by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 168,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Livent by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 209,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP increased its position in shares of Livent by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LTHM opened at $20.91 on Tuesday. Livent Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -174.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.16.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Livent had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

LTHM has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Livent in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Livent in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet cut Livent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Livent in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.91.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

