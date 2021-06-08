American International Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Stepan worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCL. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stepan by 101.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stepan by 189.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Stepan in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stepan in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Stepan in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Stepan alerts:

SCL opened at $132.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Stepan has a 12-month low of $87.60 and a 12-month high of $139.30.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $537.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.07 million. Stepan had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stepan will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.48%.

In other Stepan news, COO Scott R. Behrens sold 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total transaction of $370,413.00. Also, CFO Luis Rojo sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.49, for a total transaction of $51,796.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,207 shares in the company, valued at $544,764.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,994 shares of company stock worth $1,213,346 over the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Stepan Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stepan (NYSE:SCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.