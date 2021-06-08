American Express (NYSE:AXP) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

American Express (NYSE:AXP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $165.00 to $185.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. American Express traded as high as $166.64 and last traded at $165.96, with a volume of 15823 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $165.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AXP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their target price on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Get American Express alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $816,426,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in American Express by 253.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,194,163 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $451,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,101 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 12,216.4% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,192,320 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,520 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in American Express by 206.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,585 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $232,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,086,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $133.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

About American Express (NYSE:AXP)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.