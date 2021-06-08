American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $48,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In other news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $133,203.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,615.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,257,235.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,418. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP opened at $85.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.75. The company has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.75.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.