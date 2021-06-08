Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $64.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.55% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ameresco, Inc. is an independent provider of comprehensive energy efficiency solutions for facilities throughout North America. The Company’s solutions include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure, and the construction and operation of renewable energy plants. It engages in the development, design, engineering, and installation of projects that reduce the energy, as well as operation and maintenance costs of governmental, educational, utility, healthcare, and other institutional, commercial, and industrial entities facilities. Ameresco, Inc. is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts. “

AMRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ameresco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

Shares of AMRC stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.89. The company had a trading volume of 8,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,229. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 48.65, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.46.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $252.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.52 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ameresco news, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $277,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,093,320 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 14.9% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 43.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

