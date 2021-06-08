Ameren Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 2,378 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,207% compared to the typical daily volume of 182 call options.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $86.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.68. Ameren has a one year low of $67.14 and a one year high of $86.90.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 16.18%. Ameren’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.17.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,807,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,157,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $2,071,500 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ameren by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,463,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,641,260,000 after purchasing an additional 579,018 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,444,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,663,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,221 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,677,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,912,000 after purchasing an additional 448,999 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,467,000 after purchasing an additional 169,244 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 20,255.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,965,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946,040 shares during the period. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

