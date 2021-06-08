AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Gap Up to $55.00

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $55.00, but opened at $56.81. AMC Entertainment shares last traded at $57.88, with a volume of 1,034,476 shares changing hands.

AMC has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.30.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.48. The company has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.21.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $411,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 93,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,162.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $1,697,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,690.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,966,410 shares of company stock worth $31,199,408 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 340.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,334,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,088,000 after buying an additional 21,123,735 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 334.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,218,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788,996 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 269.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 572.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,848,000 after buying an additional 1,488,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 273.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,902,000 after buying an additional 1,068,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

