Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.5% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock traded up $5.11 on Tuesday, reaching $2,407.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,967. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,351.65 and a 52 week high of $2,431.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,287.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,752.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

