Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Lowered by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.6% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $113,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $4.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,470.66. 22,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,482,922. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,347.01 and a 52-week high of $2,468.00. The company has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,319.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,075.03, for a total value of $6,225,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,657,847.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,449.71, for a total transaction of $171,479.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,562.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,998 shares of company stock valued at $132,704,290. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

