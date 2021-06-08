Alpha Quark Token Price Hits $2.91 on Major Exchanges (AQT)

Alpha Quark Token (CURRENCY:AQT) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. During the last week, Alpha Quark Token has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. One Alpha Quark Token coin can now be bought for $2.91 or 0.00008655 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Quark Token has a market cap of $38.10 million and $1.26 million worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00072342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004481 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00026534 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $334.35 or 0.00993976 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,242.47 or 0.09639280 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00050567 BTC.

About Alpha Quark Token

AQT is a coin. Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,085,943 coins. Alpha Quark Token’s official Twitter account is @Alphaquark_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alpha Quark Token is alphaquark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Quark is a global mobile application which enables people to transfer digital asset easily. Moreover, Alpha Quark provides services for purchasement of digitalized intangible assets such as intellectual property, supply them to the market through auction sales, and provides a service that allows trading of intellectual property rights between members. Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is ERC-20 compatible distributed on the Ethereum blockchain according to a related ERC-20 smart contract the “Alpha Quark Token”. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Quark Token

