Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Buys 1,249 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 89.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,647 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 6,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.3% in the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on BDX. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.67.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $239.56 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $219.50 and a 52 week high of $284.97. The company has a market cap of $69.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $246.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

