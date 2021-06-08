Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Acquires 9,984 Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. owned 0.06% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the first quarter worth about $1,503,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 70.2% in the first quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 58,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 23,995 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,180,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,554,000 after buying an additional 312,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSG opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.96. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $15.89.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

