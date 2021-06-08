Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Acquires 306 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 54.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 872 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,712,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,909 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $5,497,219,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,058,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,710,897,000 after buying an additional 297,388 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Tesla by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,228 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,388,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,796 shares in the last quarter. 41.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price target (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $736.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.19.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.81, for a total value of $819,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,234 shares in the company, valued at $37,534,629.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $46,310,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at $50,015,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 107,803 shares of company stock worth $76,734,804 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $605.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $656.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 605.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.70 and a 52-week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

