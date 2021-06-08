Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Acquires 116 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $1,787,982,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 222.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $643,967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259,579 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,833,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,990 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 316.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,695,000 after buying an additional 1,470,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $652,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,386 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $107.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $207.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.09. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist upped their price objective on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.74.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

