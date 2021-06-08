Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Receives $45.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.83.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Desjardins upped their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $48.00 to $47.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $38.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.87. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $38.01.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

