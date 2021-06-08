Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 790 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $4,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $41,029,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,729,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,918,000 after purchasing an additional 179,164 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,380,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,846,000 after purchasing an additional 93,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 1,420.0% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 61,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after purchasing an additional 57,837 shares during the last quarter.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total transaction of $3,386,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,175,055.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total value of $255,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,490.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

GPI opened at $156.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.12. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.79 and a 12-month high of $175.04.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 20.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.31%.

Several research analysts recently commented on GPI shares. Stephens increased their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Benchmark increased their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.83.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

