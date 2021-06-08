Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,270 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.65% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $4,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MNA. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 28,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF stock opened at $33.66 on Tuesday. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1 year low of $30.70 and a 1 year high of $36.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.38.

