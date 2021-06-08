Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $4.96 Million Stock Holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of ShockWave Medical worth $4,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

In other ShockWave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.70, for a total transaction of $458,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,314,235. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 77,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.67, for a total value of $13,202,519.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,979.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,491 shares of company stock valued at $26,613,364 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

SWAV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $161.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.67.

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $176.22 on Tuesday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $182.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -84.72 and a beta of 1.29.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 83.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. ShockWave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

ShockWave Medical Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV).

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.