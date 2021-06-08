Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $4.84 Million Stock Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,980 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in BOX were worth $4,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BOX. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in BOX in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in BOX by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in BOX by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in BOX in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX stock opened at $24.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.67. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.47. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $634,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,090,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,068,039.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BOX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.