Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $4,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CPK. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

CPK stock opened at $118.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.55. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52 week low of $72.89 and a 52 week high of $122.72.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $191.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 14.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.81%.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

